Russian Hockey Federation approves national uniforms for 2021 IIHF World Championship

According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) has approved a design of uniforms for the national team’s players ahead of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship next month, RHF First Vice President Roman Rotenberg told TASS on Friday.

"We have approved a design of the uniform," Rotenberg said. "It will bear the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC], a flame and the Olympic rings."

"By using the Olympic rings on the uniform we want to stress that we [Russia] are the reigning Olympic champions and, being in our current status, we work on winning the upcoming World Championship and to defend our title at the next Olympics," Rotenberg said.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the gold of the Olympics defeating Germany 4-3 in the sudden death overtime of the final match.

The 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey Championship will be hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship will be played at two venues in Riga.

The main venue will be the Arena Riga and it will host Group B, two quarter-final games, the semi-final round and the medal round. The second venue will be the Olympic Sports Centre, which will be converted into a 6,000-capacity ice rink and will host Group A and two quarter-final games. All 16 participating teams will be housed in one hotel.

The Russian national team has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B lists the teams from Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also excluded from being played at international sports tournaments over the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.