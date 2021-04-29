IIHF chief Fasel confirms Tchaikovsky music as Russia’s anthem at 2021 World Championship

According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem. National anthems at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships are played after every match to honor the winners.

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical composition for the Russian national side during matches of the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship, IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Thursday.

IIHF President Fasel told TASS that the world’s governing ice hockey organization initially planned to play the official IIHF anthem for the Russian squad, but following a request from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) it agreed to use Tchaikovsky’s musical composition.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical composition at awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The 2021 Ice Hockey Championship will be hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship will be played at two venues in Riga.

The main venue will be the Arena Riga and it will host Group B, two quarter-final games, the semi-final round and the medal round. The second venue will be the Olympic Sports Centre, which will be converted into a 6,000-capacity ice rink and will host Group A and two quarter-final games. All 16 participating teams will be housed in one hotel.

The Russian national team has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B lists the teams from Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also excluded from being played at international sports tournaments over the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.