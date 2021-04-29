Putin lauds Avangard HC, says club showed top-notch skills to win 2020/2021 KHL playoffs

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a congratulatory message to national ice hockey club Avangard after their win in the playoff series of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Championship’s 2020/2021 season.

Hockey Club Avangard, which hails from Russia’s southwestern Siberian city of Omsk, defeated CSKA Moscow HC on Wednesday night to secure a sweep with a 4-2 win in the KHL playoff series and to finally clinch the much-coveted Gagarin Cup.

"I am very pleased to congratulate you on your triumph in the final of the Kontinental Hockey League’s playoffs of the 2020/2021 season," Russian President Putin said in his congratulatory message to the club.

"You have proven yourselves to be a friendly and unified team, having demonstrated top-notch skills as well as your determination and a strong will for victory," he continued.

"This is your first time to be the honorable holders of the Gagarin Cup," Putin noted. "This is an enormous and significant achievement for all players, coaching staff and, most definitely, for all of your devoted fans."

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia.

International experts deem the KHL as the premier ice hockey league in Europe and Asia ranking it as the world’s second most important right on the heels of the US-based NHL (National Hockey League).