FIA Formula 1 announces Turkey as replacement for Canada for this year’s championship

"Formula 1 can today confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix Du Canada 2021 will be replaced by The Turkish Grand Prix this season between June 11 and 13, 2021," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. This year’s FIA (the International Automobile Federation) Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix in Canada will be replaced with the race in Turkey, the press office of the world’s most prestigious motor racing competitions announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to the ongoing international travel restrictions in place in Canada it became impossible for Formula 1 to enter the country without a mandatory 14 day quarantine," according to the statement.

"We are delighted that Turkey will re-join the calendar this season on the 11th -13th June after an incredible race in 2020 and the whole of the Formula 1 community and fans will be looking forward to another exciting and dramatic race," the statement added."

The F1 Turkish Grand Prix was held on a regular basis since 2005 before it was excluded from the calendar of FIA F1 World Championship in 2011. However, the racing track in Turkey was back on the calendar of the F1 racing last year after a number of countries decided against hosting races as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Commenting on the recently announced shifts in the calendar of FIA Formula 1 its President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "While it is disappointing we cannot be in Canada this season we are excited to confirm that Turkey will host a Grand Prix in 2021 after an amazing race last season."

"I know all our fans are excited by the dramatic start to the season and Turkey is a great circuit that delivers great battles on the track," the F1 chief continued.

"I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Canada for all of their efforts in recent weeks but the travel situation made our plans impossible," Domenicali said. "I equally want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for their ongoing willingness to host a Formula 1 race that shows the huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix."

"We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period," he added.

The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 Grands Prix and it started with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.