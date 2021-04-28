Kremlin on anthem absent at Tokyo Olympics: Russia’s ‘wins will compensate for everything’

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s national anthem is very desirable to be heard at international sports tournaments, but the victories of the country’s athletes are by far more important as ‘they can compensate for everything,’ Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia to play Tchaikovsky instead of anthem at next figure skating world championships

Due to current sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships, and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of their national anthem.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical composition at awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

Asked at a news briefing Wednesday on how President Vladimir Putin reacted to this news, Peskov said: "This was the IOC decision… Therefore, I would like to refrain from giving opinions."

"We all certainly wish to hear our beautiful anthem being played, but the most important thing now is for our athletes to win," Peskov said. "Their wins will compensate for everything."

On March 25, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) sent a request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to use Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical piece in place of the country’s national anthem at awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes during the Olympic Games.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all world championships, and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also excluded from being played at international sports tournaments over the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.