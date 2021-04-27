Russian national football team’s player Golovin from Monaco AS diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin from Monaco AS has been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19 case, the press service of the Russian national football team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Last Sunday, Monaco AS enjoyed 1-0 away win against Angers SCO as part of the 34th round of the Ligue 1 tournament, which is the highest league of football in France.

"Sunday’s PCR test of Russian national team’s midfielder Alexander Golovin was collected after the match of the French championship and it later returned a positive result," the statement quoted Eduard Bezuglov, the Russian football team’s head doctor, as saying.

"This is why the player was quarantined," Bezuglov continued. "The general health condition of the footballer is good; representatives of the coaching and medical staffs of the [Russian] national team are in constant touch with him."

"We wish Alexander to recover as soon as possible and are waiting for him after May 20 to join the training camp of the national team for upcoming matches of the UEFA Euro Cup," he added.

According to Transfermarkt.de web portal, Golovin’s transfer price in March stood at 19 million euro ($22.6 million) and his contract with Monaco expires in June 2024.

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. His previous CSKA Moscow football club announced in a statement back then that the transfer deal for Golovin was a record-breaker for the Russian football club.

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 24-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches as part of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League and also won the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in the Russian top division in 2015 at the age of 18.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin appeared in four matches for his national side scoring a goal and delivering two assists. In all, Golovin has registered 36 appearances playing for the Russian national squad throughout his career and scored five goals.

The Russian national football squad is set to gather at a training camp for the UEFA Euro Cup on May 20 and is then set to play friendly matches against the national teams of Poland on June 1 and Bulgaria on June 5.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the hosting cities of the championship, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Seville (Spain).