Russia snatches 7-6 OT win over US at 2021 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team of players under the age of 18 snatched an overtime win over the team from the United States in their group stage encounter of the 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey U18 World Championship.

The Russian side was trailing behind the US squad 1-5 in the second period of the game and then made a wild comeback to eliminate the deficit in the score and to send the match into the overtime.

With less than two minutes of the game in the overtime, Russian team’s Captain Nikita Chibrikov made a bad-angle shot at the net of the United States and scored the winner to leave the final score at 7-6.

"I saw the opportunity and just shot the puck," the tournament’s official website quoted Chibrikov as saying after the match.

"It was a good goal. It was a good effort from the team. We were able to change the way this game was played," Chibrikov, who also had two assists during the match, added.