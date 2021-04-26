Innovative ‘Sprint Qualifying’ format to be tested at three 2021 FIA Formula 1 Grands Prix

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The executive management of FIA (the International Automobile Federation) Formula One (F1) racing series has introduced a new format of qualifiers for three Grands Prix this season, the F1 press office announced in a statement on Monday.

"The FIA Formula 1 Commission has today, 26th April 2021, unanimously approved the adoption of a Sprint Qualifying at three Grands Prix during the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship," the statement reads. "These events will be held at two European and one non-European venue."

"On the Friday there will be a qualifying session after the First Free Practice that will determine the grid for the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday," according to the statement. "The results of Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying will determine the grid for Sunday’s race.

"It has been decided that the top three finishers in Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying will receive points, with first place receiving three points, second place two points and third place one point," the statement added.

Commenting on the innovative F1 qualifying format FIA President Jean Todt said: "I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of Sprint Qualifying."

President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali stated in turn that "Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight."

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," the F1 supremo added.

The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 Grands Prix and started with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.