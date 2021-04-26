Ultimate Fighting Championship excludes Russia’s Magomedsharipov from its Rankings

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov, who competes in the featherweight category, has been removed from the UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) Ranking List of fighters, the UFC press service reported on Monday.

Magomedsharipov was ranked by the UFC as World’s No. 3 in the list of world’s top fighters in his weight category prior to today’s announcement of the organization’s press office.

Russia’s 30-year-old Magomedsharipov boasts a record of 18 wins (six by KOs; seven by submission and five by decision) and one defeat in his 19 professional mixed martial arts bouts.

Magomedsharipov fought last time in November 2019, when he defeated Calvin ‘The Boston Finisher’ Kattar of the United States.

In February 2021, fighter’s coach Mansur Uchakayev told TASS that Magomedsharipov was on the UFC waiting list regarding his next possible bout.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.