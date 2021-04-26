Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev down to 3rd place in ATP’s new rankings list

The 25-year-old Russian tennis player has been holding the run-up position in the ATP’s Top-10 since March 15. However, Spain’s Rafael Nadal won on Sunday in the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open tennis tournament and ousted Medvedev from his second place in the ATP Rankings.

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has dropped from 2nd to 3rd place in the new weekly ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List, which was published on the organization’s official website on Monday.

The 2021 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell was the 68th edition of the annual tennis tournament played in Barcelona on outdoor clay courts since 1953 and was held this year between April 19 and 25 offering 1.5 million euro ($1.8 million) in prize money.

The Top-10 of the ATP Rankings is still crowned by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with 11,963 points and he is now followed by Nadal (9,810 points) and Medvedev (9,700 points) in 2nd and 3rd places correspondingly.

The rest of the ATP Rankings Top-10 is comprised of Dominic Thiem of Austria (4th, 8,365 points); Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (5th, 7,980 points); Alexander Zverev of Germany (6th, 6,125 points); Andrey Rublev of Russia (7th, 6,000 points); Roger Federer of Switzerland (8th, 5,875 points); Diego Schwartzman of Argentina (9th, 3,765 points); and Matteo Berrettini of Italy (10th, 3,568).