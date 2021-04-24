Russia’s Karatsev defeats Djokovic in semifinal of ATP Belgrade Open 2021

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev defeated world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a semifinal of ATP Belgrade Open 2021 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Russian, seeded third, won 7:5, 4:6, 6:4.

Karatsev is ranked 27th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He won his first ATP title this March. In February, the Russian sensationally reached the semifinals of the Australian Open failing to the eventual champion, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Karatsev was ranked 263rd a year ago.

Serbian tennis star Djokovic won Grand Slam tournaments 18 times, and is the ninth-time Australian Open champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), three-time US Open champion (2011, 2015, 2018) and five-time Wimbledon champion (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019). He also won the French Open in 2016.

The ATP Belgrade Open 2021 final is scheduled for April 25. Karatsev will face either Japan’s Daniel Taro or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who will face each other in the second semifinal.

The event’s prize fund is 650,000 euro.