Russia’s Khoroshavtseva takes gold at 2021 European Wrestling Championship in Poland

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Olga Khoroshavtseva won gold on Friday at the 2021 European Wrestling Championship in Poland’s Warsaw in the under-53kg weight category.
The Russian wrestler took the gold defeating in the final round Maria Prevolaraki of Greece. The bronze medals went to Germany’s Annika Wendle and Iulia Leorda of Moldova.
The 26-year-old Russian wrestler is now the two-time European champion in addition to her 2019 World Championship’s bronze.
The 2021 European Wrestling Championship is hosted by the Polish capital of Warsaw between April 19 and 25.