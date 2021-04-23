Russia’s Pustovoitova to officiate football matches during Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, included Russia’s Anastasia Pustovoitova in the list of referees to officiate football matches during the Olympic Games in Japan this summer, the press office of FIFA announced in a statement on Friday.

Another representative of Russia, Yekaterina Kurochkina, was included in the list of assistant referees to serve at the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.

Men’s Olympic football tournament in Tokyo is scheduled to be held between July 22 and August 7, while the Olympic competition of female teams is slated to run between July 21 and August 6.