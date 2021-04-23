Russian tennis star Rublev packs home after quarterfinals defeat at 2021 Barcelona Open

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev failed on Friday to clear the quarterfinals stage of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tennis tournament in Spain’s Barcelona.

Russia’s 3rd-seed Rublev suffered a straight sets defeat of 2-6; 6-7 (6-8) to 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

The Italian tennis player, rated 19th in the ATP Rankings, is now set to meet in the semifinals the winner of another quarterfinals match between 2nd-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and 10th-seed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rublev, 23, is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of the Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

The 2021 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, held this year between April 19 and 25, is the 68th edition of the annual tennis tournament played in Barcelona on outdoor clay courts since 1953. It offers 1.5 million euro ($1.8 million) in prize money.