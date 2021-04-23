UEFA: Russia’s St. Petersburg to host three additional matches of Euro Cup this summer

"The three Group E matches initially scheduled for Dublin, will be reallocated to the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which is already hosting three Group B matches and a quarter-final," the statement from the European governing football body reads.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian city of Saint Petersburg will host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup matches this summer after Ireland’s Dublin pulled out from the organization of the European football championship’s games, the press service of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced in a statement on Friday.

Saint Petersburg was initially granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup and with the Dublin’s earlier pullout and today’s UEFA decision, the stadium in Russia’s second largest city is now set to host seven matches of the much-awaited European football championship.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.