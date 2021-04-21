Football Super League project to be reshaped — statement

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The mooted football Super League project will be reviewed after six English football clubs decided to withdraw, AP journalist Rob Harris reported citing a press statement from the organization.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham announced they were withdrawing from the Super League. According to Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano, Italy’s Milan and Inter also were to quit the project soon.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project," the statement says. "Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due the pressure out on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations."

The European Super League is planned, according to its founders, to be contested by an exclusive group of the top European football clubs and is viewed by them as a competition to replace the UEFA Champions League.

According to plans stated in the document on April 18, the tournament will involve 15 football clubs, which are supposed to be the founding clubs of the mooted League, plus five football clubs depending on their performance rankings. Among the founding clubs are England’s Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur; Italy’s Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan; and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid.

This decision was immediately criticized by UEFA, FIFA, the top management of national football federations, including from England, Spain, Italy, Russia and Germany, as well as by the national premier football leagues of these countries. They also said the founding clubs will be excluded from national tournaments and UEFA events.