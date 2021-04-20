Russian football chief Dyukov elected as UEFA Executive Committee’s member

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov has been elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The voting took place on Tuesday during the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, and the RFU president secured 50 out of 55 votes in his favor.

The rest of the candidates, besides Dyukov, running for a place in the eight-seat UEFA Executive Committee, were: Mehdi Bayat (Belgium), Zbigniew Boniek (Poland), David Gill (England), Gabriele Gabrina (Italy), Rainer Koch (Germany), Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden), Just Spee (the Netherlands), Servet Yardimci (Turkey).

Dyukov, 53, the chief executive of Russian oil major Gazprom Neft and ex-chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenit St. Petersburg football club, was elected president of the Russian Football Union in February 2019.

In the period between 2008 and 2017, Dyukov also served as the president of Zenit St. Petersburg FC. During this period, the football club from Russia’s second largest city won three national football championships (2010, 2012, 2015), took two Russia Cups (2010, 2016) and also won the 2008 UEFA Cup and the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.

One of Russia’s representatives in the UEFA Executive Committee at the moment is Alexei Sorokin, who serves there as a member of the FIFA (the International Association of Football Federations) Council.