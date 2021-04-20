UEFA President Ceferin urges clubs of mooted Super League to correct their ‘huge mistakes’

Late on Sunday night, top 12 European football clubs were reported to sign an agreement on setting up the so-called European Super League. This decision was immediately criticized by UEFA, FIFA, the top management of national football federations, including from England, Spain, Italy, Russia and Germany, as well as by the national premier football leagues of these countries.

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stands strong against giving away the sport of football to a ‘greedy’ group of people, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Tuesday.

Some of them called to exclude the signatories to the proposed breakaway project from all national championships as well as from all tournaments under the UEFA supervision.

Addressing the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, earlier in the day Ceferin said: "I would like to address the owners of some English clubs."

"Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake," he said. "Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance or complete ignorance of England's football culture, but actually it doesn't matter."

Among 12 European football clubs, which were reported to sign the deal to set up the Super League, are England’s Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur; Italy’s Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan; and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid.

"What matters is that there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes," Ceferin said.

Addressing executives of English football clubs, which signed up for the new breakaway football project, Ceferin stated: "Correct your mistake, turn back, come to your senses."

"Not out of love for football - because I imagine some of you don't have much of that - but out of respect for those who bleed themselves dry so that they can go to the stadium to support their team and want the dream to be kept alive," the UEFA chief said. "Do it out of respect for the English people, for the home of football."

Addressing a news conference on Monday, Ceferin thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier branded "as nonsense" plans to set up the Super League tournament format.

Plans for Super League in Europe

The European Super League is planned, according to its founders, to be contested by an exclusive group of the top European football clubs and is viewed by them as a competition to replace the UEFA Champions League.

According to plans stated in the document on April 18, the tournament will involve 15 football clubs, which are supposed to be the founding clubs of the mooted League, plus five football clubs depending on their performance rankings.

Matches of the Super League are stipulated to begin annually in mid-August with selected European football clubs playing matches in the middle of the week, while they would also continue participating in their relevant tournaments. The proposed document states that all teams will be divided in two groups with 10 top-level European football clubs playing in each of them.

Participating football clubs in the Super League tournament need to play one home and one away matches during the group stage to decide on the top-three teams in each group to proceed to the quarterfinals stage. Clubs ranked in fourth and fifth places during the group stage will play eliminators vying for the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals stage.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the Super League will also consist of two-match duels, while the final encounter should be held on a neutral turf in late May after the season's kick-off in August a year before.