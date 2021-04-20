FIFA chief Infantino warns Super League signatories of possible consequences

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) must carry on with their work protecting interests of the European football sports system as well as of national teams and championships, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated on Tuesday.

Late on Sunday night, top 12 European football clubs were reported to sign an agreement on setting up the so-called European Super League. This decision was heavily criticized by the UEFA, the top management of national football federations, including from England, Spain, Italy, Russia and Germany, as well as by the national premier football leagues of these countries.

Some of them called to exclude the signatories to the proposed breakaway project from all national championships as well as from all tournaments under the UEFA supervision.

"If some elect to go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, they are responsible for their choice - concretely this means, either you are in, or you are out," FIFA President Infantino said addressing the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress in Montreux, Switzerland.

"You cannot be half in and half out," Infantino, who served in the past as the UEFA secretary general, stated. "This has to be absolutely clear."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said speaking to journalists on Monday that the European governing football body would ban all footballers of the mooted European Super League format from playing for their national teams in the European and world championships.

"We can only and strongly disapprove of a Super League which is a closed shop, breakaway from current institutions. No doubt whatsoever of FIFA's disapproval. Full support to UEFA," FIFA President Infantino added.

Among 12 European football clubs, which were reported to sign the deal to set up the Super League, are England’s Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur; Italy’s Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan; and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid.

Plans for mooted Super League in Europe

The European Super League is planned, according to its founders, to be contested by an exclusive group of the top European football clubs and is viewed by them as a competition to replace the UEFA Champions League.

According to plans stated in the document on April 18, the tournament will involve 15 football clubs, which are supposed to be the founding clubs of the mooted League, plus five football clubs depending on their performance ranking points.

Matches of the Super League are stipulated to begin annually in mid-August with selected European football clubs playing matches in the middle of the week, while they would also continue participating in their relevant tournaments. The proposed document states that all teams will be divided in two groups with 10 top-level European football clubs playing in each of them.

Participating football clubs in the Super League tournament need to play one home and one away matches during the group stage to decide on the top-three teams in each group to proceed to the quarterfinals stage. Clubs ranked in fourth and fifth places during the group stage will play eliminators vying for the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals stage.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of the Super League will also consist of two-match duels, while the final encounter should be held on a neutral turf in late May after the season's kick-off in August a year before.