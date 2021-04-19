Decorated coach Jose Mourinho parts ways with England’s Tottenham football club

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. England’s Tottenham football club has parted ways with its merited Head Coach Jose Mourinho, as well as with the rest of his coaching staff, the club’s press office announced in a statement.

"The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," the statement from the English football club reads.

The club also announced that former midfielder Ryan Mason will serve as the acting head coach of Tottenham FC until a new candidate is approved this summer.

Tottenham FC is currently 7th in the English Premier League tournament having chalked up 50 points after 32 rounds. In its next match, the club is set to host Sauthhampton FC on April 21 and will then play away against Manchester City FC on April 25 in the Carabao Cup final.

Before joining Tottehham FC in 2019, Mourinho, 58, worked as a head coach with various European football clubs, such as Benfica (2000), Uniao de Leiria (2001-2002), Porto (2002-2004), Chelsea (2004-2007), Inter Milan (2008-2010), Real Madrid (2010-2013), Chelsea (2013-2015) and Manchester United (2016-2018).

Throughout his coaching career the Portuguese professional is a two-time UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League winner, a UEFA Cup winner, a two-time winner of Portuguese football championships, a two-time champion of the high-tier Italian football tournament and a Spanish football championship winner.

In 2015, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) named Mourinho as the Portuguese Coach of the Century and in 2017 the UEFA listed him among the Top-10 coaches in the history of European football.