UEFA chief Ceferin: Super League’s footballers to be barred from their national teams

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will bar all players in the clubs of the mooted European Super League from playing for their national teams in the European and world championships, Italy’s Sky Sport Italia television channel reported citing UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying.

"Players, who will be participating in matches of the Super League, will not be participating in European and world championships’ matches," Ceferin said. "They will be not able to represent their national teams."

Twelve European football clubs agreed on Sunday to set up the Super League. This decision was heavily criticized by the Union of the European Football Associations (UEFA), the top management of national football federations of England, Spain and Italy, as well as by the national premier football leagues of these countries. They called to exclude the signatories to the proposal from all national championships as well as from all tournaments supervised by UEFA.