Russian Football Union slams proposal to form European football Super League

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. An idea of setting up the so-called European football Super League contradicts the basic values of not only the game of football, but of the European society as well, Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said on Monday.

Twelve European football clubs agreed on Sunday to set up the Super League. This decision was heavily criticized by the Union of the European Football Associations (UEFA), the top management of national football federations of England, Spain and Italy, as well as by the national premier football leagues of these countries. They called to exclude the signatories to the proposal from all national championships as well as from all tournaments supervised by UEFA.

"The RFU fully supports the stance of UEFA, the European [football] federations and leagues, fans across the globe, who speak against the formation of the Super League," the RFU press service said in a statement citing Dyukov as saying.

"This idea contradicts the basic principles of not only of the football society, but of the whole European society as well," the RFU chief stated.

"The newly-proposed tournament format will completely destroy the sustainable football development system, which has been evolving in the course of many years and is based on the equality and interests of all fans and members of this industry," Dyukov added.