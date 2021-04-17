Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters triumphed at the 2021 World Team Trophy competitions in Japan’s Osaka on Saturday.

Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points followed by Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (150.29) and her compatriot, Russian team captain Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva (146.23).

Shcherbakova earlier won the ladies’ short program while Tuktamysheva finished second. Anastasia Mishina/Alexander Galliamov won the short and free skate programs in the pairs’ competitions while Viktoria Sinitsyna/Nikita Katsalapov triumphed in both programs of the ice dance event.

Mikhail Kolyada finished fifth in the short program of the men’s singles competitions and Yevgeny Semenenko took the seventh spot. In free skating, Kolyada was third and Semenenko seventh.

The Russian figure skaters won the 2021 World Team Trophy competitions in Japan in the overall team count, gaining 125 points, followed by the US squad (110) and Japan (107).