Up to 350 Russian athletes to take part in Tokyo Olympics

SOCHI, April 16. /TASS/. Up to 350 Russian athletes will participate in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters.

"All in all, we expect about 300-350 athletes to participate in the Olympic Games," he said.

According to Pozdnyakov, the delegation will consist of up to 650 members, including coaches, doctors and massage therapists.

The Tokyo Olympics, initially set to take place from July 24 to August 8, 2020, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Russian athletes will compete under the flag of the country’s Olympic Committee.