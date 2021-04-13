Footballer Guilherme banned for two matches after insulting gestures towards Spartak fans

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. FC Lokomotiv Moscow goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato has been disqualified for two matches for showing obscene gestures towards FC Spartak Moscow fans, Artur Grigoryants, head of the Russian Football Union's Disciplinary Committee, told reporters.

On Sunday, Spartak lost to Lokomotiv 0-2. Earlier, chief of FC Spartak’s PR department Anton Fetisov told TASS that the club had obtained a video proving that Guilherme was provoking fans during the match.

"[Regarding] Guilherme’s insulting gestures: he has been disqualified for two matches of the Russian championship and fined 50,000 rubles ($650 - TASS)," Grigoryants said.

At the same time, the Disciplinary Committee punished FC Spartak with holding one home game without supporters and a fine of 500,000 rubles ($6,600) for racist abuse directed at Guilherme by fans.