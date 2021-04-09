Eight European cities confirm spectators’ attendance at Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Eight European cities have confirmed intentions of hosting matches of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup this summer with spectators in attendance at their stadiums, the UEFA’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Currently eight host cities have confirmed stadium capacities, including Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London and Saint Petersburg," the statement reads.

"Saint Petersburg and Baku have confirmed capacities of 50%," according to the statement. "The cities of Bilbao, Dublin, Munich and Rome have until 19 April to provide additional information on their plans. Final decisions will be made on that date regarding the staging of matches in those four venues."

"London has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for the three group matches and round of 16 match and are hoping to confirm a higher capacity for the semi-finals and final in early July."

The European governing football body also warned fans about continuously changing travel restrictions between the host cities of the championship.

"Fans wishing to travel to the host countries to watch the matches will find it challenging due to ever-changing restrictions," according to UEFA. "They will have to comply with the border entry restrictions and requirements (including quarantine) in force at the time, as no exemptions will be granted for ticketholders for nine host countries."

"Only three host countries are planning exemptions from entry restrictions and requirements. Ticket holders travelling to Baku, Budapest and St. Petersburg may be able to benefit from special procedures that will exempt them from entry bans or quarantine requirements," the statement said.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

COVID-19 global situation

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 134,902,520 people have been infected worldwide and more than 2,920,660 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 108,576,480 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.