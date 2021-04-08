Russian runner Antyukh plans to appeal CAS verdict about her 4-year suspension

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s 2012 Olympic Champion in running Natalya Antyukh told TASS on Thursday she intended to file an appeal against her four-year suspension term, which was issued on April 7 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS slaps two Russian Olympic champs in track and field athletics with 4-year bans

The Swiss-based court ruled on Wednesday to impose four-year suspensions in regard to Russian Olympic Champions in track and field athletics Natalya Antyukh and Andrey Silnov citing violations of anti-doping regulations.

"Yes, I will be filing an appeal," Antyukh told TASS.

According to the ruling of the Swiss-based court both athletes’ suspensions come into force starting as of April 7, 2021 and all athletic results achieved by Antyukh and Silnov, from June 30, 2013 and July 8, 2013 correspondingly, were annulled.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in its ruling on Wednesday that: "Natalya Antyukh has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation under Rule 32.2(b) of the IAAF Competition Rules 2012-2013 and sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of 4 years starting from 7 April 2021."

"All competitive results achieved by Natalya Antyukh from 30 June 2013 through the commencement of the period of ineligibility are disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money," the court’s statement added.

Russian runner Antyukh, 39, is the winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in women’s 400-meter hurdles. She is also the silver and bronze medals winner of the 2004 Olympics in Athens in 4x400 relay and 400-meter competitions respectively.

Silnov told TASS on Wednesday that he intended to file an appeal as well against the CAS ruling about his four-year suspension.

Silnov, 36, is the winner of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing in men’s high jump.