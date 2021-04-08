Russian tennis chief announces men’s national squad for Summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev are on the roster of the national team for the men’s tennis competitions at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) told TASS on Thursday.

Organizers of the 2021 French Open, the main Olympic qualifier, announced earlier in the day that the prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament was postponed for one week due to anti-COVID-19 measures in the country and was now scheduled to kick off on May 30.

"The tournament’s announced postponement has no impact at all on our plans and preparations for the Olympic Games," RTF President Shamil Tarpishchev said. "Ranking lists are thoroughly studied after Roland-Garros to be used for the Olympic Games, however, it is all clear already about our teams."

"Our men’s roster [for the Tokyo Olympics] has already been announced and the tournament in France will have no impact on it," he continued. "Our men’s team for Tokyo will comprise [Daniil] Medvedev, [Andrey] Rublev, [Karen] Khachanov and [Aslan] Karatsev."

"There are still some issues to be discussed about the women’s national team, but we get the picture on the whole," Tarpishchev added.

A total of 64 players, in men's and women’s competitions each, will take part in the Olympic Games in Japan this summer. Fifty-six players will be selected based on the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (the Women's Tennis Association) ranking lists, while the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will issue eight more invitations for players in each category.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.