Russia’s renowned Olympic weightlifting champ Viktor Kurentsov passes away at 80

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic Champion in weightlifting Viktor Kurentsov died on Thursday at the age of 80.

"Viktor Kurentsov has passed away," Andrei Ivanov, head of the Odintsovo district in the Moscow Region, where Kurentsov had been residing, announced on his Instagram account.

"Just a couple of days ago he had celebrated his 80th birthday and today we received such sad news," Ivanov lamented. "My heartfelt condolences go out to relatives and friends. May his memory last forever."

Born on April 5, 1941, Kurentsov is the gold medal winner of weightlifting competitions in the under-75 kilogram weight category at the 1968 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City. He also brought home the silver during the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo in the same weight category.

On top of it all, Kurentsov is a repeated World Champion (1965 in Tehran; 1966 in East Berlin; 1969 in Warsaw and 1970 in Columbus) and a silver medal winner of the 1964 World Championship in Tokyo.

Kurentsov set 26 world records throughout his sports career performing as a middleweight weightlifter.