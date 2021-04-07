Russian high jumper Silnov intends to appeal CAS verdict on his 4-year suspension

The Swiss-based court ruled earlier in the day to impose four-year suspensions in regard to Russian Olympic Champions in track and field athletics Natalya Antyukh and Andrey Silnov citing violations of anti-doping regulations.

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s 2008 Olympic Champion in high jump Andrey Silnov told TASS he intended to file an appeal against his suspension term, which was issued today by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether an appeal would be filed, Silnov replied in affirmative.

A statement of the Swiss court in regard to Silnov stated earlier in the day that, "Andrey Silnov has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation under Rule 32.2(b) of the IAAF Competition Rules 2012-2013 and sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of 4 years starting on 7 April 2021."

"All competitive results achieved by Andrey Silnov from 8 July 2013 through the commencement of the period of ineligibility are disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money."

Silnov, 36, is the winner of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing in men’s high jump. Russian runner Antyukh, 39, is the winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in women’s 400-meter hurdles. She is also the silver and bronze medals winner of the 2004 Olympics in Athens in 4x400 relay and 400-meter competitions respectively.