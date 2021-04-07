CAS slaps two Russian Olympic champs in track and field athletics with 4-year bans

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to impose four-year suspensions on Russian Olympic champions in track and field athletics Natalia Antyukh and Andrei Silnov citing violations of anti-doping regulations, the court’s press office announced on Wednesday.

Both athletes’ suspensions come into force starting as of April 7, 2021. All results achieved by Antyukh and Silnov from June 30, 2013 and July 8, 2013 correspondingly, are annulled, according to the Swiss-based court’s press service.

"Natalya Antyukh has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation under Rule 32.2(b) of the IAAF Competition Rules 2012-2013 and sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of 4 years starting from 7 April 2021," the statement from the court reads.

"All competitive results achieved by Natalya Antyukh from 30 June 2013 through the commencement of the period of ineligibility are disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money," the court’s statement added.

A statement of the Swiss court in regard to Silnov reads: "Andrey Silnov has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation under Rule 32.2(b) of the IAAF Competition Rules 2012-2013 and sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of 4 years starting on 7 April 2021."

"All competitive results achieved by Andrey Silnov from 8 July 2013 through the commencement of the period of ineligibility are disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money."

Silnov, 36, is the winner of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing in men’s high jump. Russian runner Antyukh, 39, is the winner of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in women’s 400-meter hurdles. She is also the silver and bronze medalist of the 2004 Olympics in Athens in 4x400 relay and 400-meter competitions, respectively.