US to discuss possible boycott of Beijing Olympics with allies — Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. The United States is set to discuss the idea of boycotting the Beijing Olympics with its foreign allies and partners, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"It is something that we certainly wish to discuss and that it is certainly something that we understand that a coordinated approach will be not only in our interests but also in the interests of our allies and partners," he said when asked whether the United States was considering joint boycott of the Games in China.

"So this is one of the issues that is on the agenda both now and going forward, and when we have something to announce, we will be sure to do that," Price added.

The spokesperson blamed Beijing for serious human rights violations, including in the Xinjiang-Uygur Autonomous Region.

Later, Price reaffirmed that no decision on the issue has been made so far.

"As I said, we don’t have any announcement regarding the Beijing Olympics. 2022 remains a ways off, but we will continue to consult closely with allies and partners to define our common concerns and establish our shared approach to the PRC," he said in a Twitter post.

Calls to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics, to be held on February 4-20, were earlier made by politicians from Canada, Norway, the United States and representatives of over 200 human rights organizations worldwide.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman Zhao Lijian said his country strongly opposed certain countries and organizations’ attempts to politicize the sport and use human rights as a pretext for disrupting major sporting events and interfering into other states’ internal affairs.

US National Olympic Committee President Susanne Lyons said on March 10 the organization does not support the idea.