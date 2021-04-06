Russia’s Anastasia Anzorova takes bronze of 2021 European Weightlifting Championship

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian athlete Anastasia Anzorova won bronze on Tuesday in women’s under 64-kilograms weight category at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championship.

The 24-year-old Russian weightlifter showed an aggregate result of 222 kilograms (100 kilograms in snatch and 122 kilograms in clean and jerk attempts).

The gold medal went to Romania’s Loredana Toma, 25, who is now the four-time European champion, showing today in Moscow a result of lifting 244 kilograms (114 kilograms in snatch and 130 kilograms in clean and jerk).

The silver medal was packed by Sarah Davies, 28, of the United Kingdom with the final lift of 230 kilograms (101 kilograms in snatch and 129 kilograms in clean and jerk).

The European Weightlifting Championship is hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow between April 3 and 11. The tournament was initially scheduled to be hosted by Moscow on April 4-12, 2020, but had been postponed several times since then due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.