International Swimming Federation postpones Artistic Swimming Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced a decision to postpone indefinitely the Olympic Games Artistic Swimming qualification tournament.

The 2021 Olympic Games Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament for the Summer Olympics in Japan was initially scheduled to be held in Tokyo on May 1-4.

The official website of FINA stated earlier that: "The Olympic Games Qualification Tournament 2021 to be held in Tokyo, will allocate the last available places to participate to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the duets and team event."

Last week, FINA announced a decision to cancel the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup, which also served as a qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Japan this summer and was scheduled to be held in Tokyo between April 18 and 23.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.

In view of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus Japan was forced to cancel numerous sports tournaments as a safety measure.

As of today, Japan is ranked 39th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 485,325. More than 9,230 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while over 452,150 recovered from the illness.

