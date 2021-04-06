World Athletics to compensate Russian athletes for rejected ANA applications in 2020

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, plans to return to Russian athletes all required fees, paid for their neutral-status applications in 2020, the press service of the international organization announced to TASS on Tuesday.

On March 31, the World Athletics Council approved a decision to reinstate "the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia." The list of guidelines for Russian athletes’ ANA program includes 12 provisions.

According to one the published provisions, the issuance of the ANA status for athletes over the age of 20 years requires a fee of $250, while athletes under the age of 20 must pay a fee of $100. The same amount of fees was required for Russian track and field athletes last year, however, none of them were granted the neutral status in 2020.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Russian athletes would be compensated for their rejected ANA status applications in 2020, the press service of World Athletics stated: "Yes, this money will be returned to the athletes."

In 2021, no more than ten athletes will be able to get the ANA status to compete in major sporting events (Olympics, world championships and European U23 championships), according to a previous decision of World Athletics.

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF paid the fine on August 12, 2020.

