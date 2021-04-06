North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021 - report

ТАSS, April 6. North Korea will not take part in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year in order to protect its athletes from the coronavirus infection, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The decision was made at the March meeting of the North's Olympic Committee, the report said.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the meeting was held via a video link-up on March 25 to discuss "practical issues linked to actively organize public sport events."

The 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held between July 23 and August 8.