Russia swimmer Yulia Efimova qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

KAZAN, April 5. /TASS/. Russia’s three-time Olympic medalist Yulia Efimova has finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke event at the Russian Swimming Championships in Kazan.

Efimova, 29, finished with 1 minute and 6.22 seconds on the clock, losing to 16-year-old Evgenia Chikunova (1:06.06). Both swimmers secured their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics as they finished the race ahead of the qualifying cutoff time of 1:07.07. No more than two swimmers can represent one country in each individual discipline at the games.

Efimova won two silver medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke events). At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, she took home a bronze medal in the 200-meter breaststroke race. Efimova also holds six gold medals at world championships. The Russian won a gold, silver and bronze medals at the latest world championships in South Korea’s Gwangju.

The Russian Swimming Championships will complete on April 9. The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8.