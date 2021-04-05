Russia to play Tchaikovsky instead of anthem at next figure skating world championships

ST. PETERSBURG, April 5. /TASS/. The Russian Figure Skating Federation intends to use a fragment of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 instead of the Russian anthem at the next figure skating world championships as well, General Director of the federation Alexander Kogan told TASS Monday.

"Our proposal is to keep Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 instead of the anthem. We are talking about the next season, the world championships. What will be at the Olympic Games is the prerogative of the Russian Olympic Committee and not the federation. We are aware of the discussions underway there, particularly with the IOC [International Olympic Committee - TASS]," he said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed sanctions against Russia, banning the use of the national flag and anthem at the Olympic Games and world championships until December 16, 2022. Tchaikovsky’s music was played three times to honor Russian figure skaters at the world championships in Stockholm held between March 22 and 28.