Russian figure skaters to fly national flag at ISU World Team Trophy

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters will be competing under the national flag at the upcoming ISU World Team Trophy. Director General of the Russian Figure Skating Federation Alexander Kogan confirmed to TASS that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions do not apply to the tournament.

Russian athletes are banned from using state symbols and the national anthem at world championships until December 2022, however, the upcoming competition in Japan is not qualified as one of them.

"It is not affected by the CAS decision," Kogan assured.

The ISU World Team Trophy will be held in Osaka between April 15 and 18. The Russian team will be represented by Anna Shcherbakova, Mikhail Kolyada, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Evgeni Semenenko, the pair of Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov as well as ice dancers Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) approved the final list of sanctions against Russia on December 17, 2020 for manipulating data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. Moscow denies that any data manipulation took place.