Russians take third win in preliminary round at World Men’s Curling Championship

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian men's curling team beat the Chinese team with a score of 10:6 in the third match of the preliminary round of the World Championship in Calgary, Canada.

The Russian team includes Sergey Glukhov (skip), Dmitrii Mironov, Evgenii Klimov, Anton Kalalb and Daniil Goryachev.

The Russian team beat the Netherlands with a score of 8:5 in the first match of the tournament and defeated the South Korean team with a score of 9:3 in the second one.

On Sunday, Russian athletes are to meet Swedish national team.

As part of the preliminary stage of the World Championship, 14 teams are holding a round robin tournament. By the results of this tournament two best teams will reach the semifinals, four more teams will play play-offs for reaching this stage of the tournament. The tournament will end on April 11. The 2020 World Championship was canceled due to the pandemic. The Swedish national team is the current world champion. The best result of the Russian national team is ninth place in the previous championship.

The Russian national team plays at the tournament as a team of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) in connection with the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). If the Russians win, the national anthem will not be played.