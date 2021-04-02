Russia’s MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko may hold his next fight in US this summer

"He’s doing much better and he’s ready to start training and getting ready," Cocker told MMA Junkie speaking about a possible bout of Emelianenko.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. World-renowned MMA heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko of Russia may hold his next fight in the United States either in late summer or early autumn, MMAJunkie web portal quoted Bellator head Scott Cocker as saying.

"He will fight here in the next several months, I think," Cocker stated. "I’m going to talk to him when he gets here next week."

"I’ll have a chance to sit down and talk to him. I’ll make sure we’re on the same page as far as the timing of it all. I’m thinking late summer or early fall, you’ll see Fedor in the cage again."

Cocker also said that Emelianenko’s next opponent may be either Junior Dos Santos of Brazil or Quinton Rampage of the United States.

Last August, Emelianenko told TASS that he was not thinking about quitting sports and looked for more fights. The Russian fighter said at that time that he viewed the Russian capital of Moscow as the venue for his final bout.

In late December 2019, Emelianenko defeated Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson of the United States in the Bellator competition in Japan. On December 29, 2019, the Russian MMA veteran beat his opponent by KO in the first round of the bout at the Saitama Arena. Two minutes and 59 seconds after the start of the bout, Emelianenko dealt a powerful right blow, flooring the American.

It was the seventh bout for Emelianenko, who took his numerous fans worldwide by surprise in July 2015 by announcing his return to professional sports after an almost three-year hiatus.

During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held seven fights to date, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017 he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in December 2019.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye in Ukraine’s southeast, Emelianenko fought his way to the top earning numerous champions titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".