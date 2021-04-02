Croatia’s Ivica Olic takes charge of Russia’s CSKA Moscow club as head coach

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Croatian former footballer Ivica Olic has officially assumed the post of the head coach of Russian football club CSKA Moscow, the press service of the Russian Premier League (RPL) stated on Friday.

The Russian club’s press office announced on March 23 that Olic decided to take charge of the Russian football club and signed the contract. Details of the club’s contract with the 41-year-old Croatian specialist were not released.

Olic replaced Belarusian coach Viktor Goncharenko, who terminated his contract with CSKA Moscow based on a mutual consent of the involved parties.

As a football player, Olic played 116 matches for Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC between 2003 and 2006 booking 44 goals and eight assists. The Croatian forward won with the club three Russian Championships, two Russia Cups and one Russian Super Cup.

CSKA Moscow FC is currently ranked fifth in the Russian Premier League (RPL) 2020/2021 season packing 40 points after 23 matches. The club is set to play its next game away against Tambov FC on April 4.