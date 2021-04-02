2021 World University Games in China’s Chengdu this summer postponed for one year

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The 31st edition of the World University Games, scheduled to be held on August 18-29 in China’s Chengdu, is postponed for one year, the press service of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), announced on Friday.

"Today, the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC) and the Organizing Committee of Chengdu 2021, FISU World University Games jointly announced that Chengdu 2021, FISU World University Games, originally scheduled to be held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China in August 2021, will be postponed to 2022 due to global COVID-19 situation and international travel restrictions at present with rescheduled dates to be agreed by relative bodies," the statement reads.

"The name, Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games and its logo will be retained," according to the statement from FISU.