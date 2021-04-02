International Swimming Federation cancels 2021 Diving World Cup

MOSCOW, April 2. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has cancelled the 2021 Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Svetlana Moiseyeva, the head coach of the Russian diving team, told TASS on Friday.

The 2021 FINA Diving World Cup was to serve as a qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Japan this summer and was scheduled to be held in Tokyo between April 18 and 23.

"We received a letter yesterday from the international federation [FINA], which stated that the World Cup in Japan was cancelled," Moiseyeva said.

"This document said in particular that the federation would be immediately looking for other venues as a substitution, but I believe that it is already late for this," she continued.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the COVID-19 spread.

In view of the continued spread of the novel coronavirus Japan was forced to cancel numerous sports tournaments as a safety measure.

As of today, Japan is ranked 39th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 474,773. More than 9,160 people died of the novel coronavirus infection in the country, while over 446,410 recovered from the illness.