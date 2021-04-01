Turkey’s Hasan Akkus elected as new president of European Weightlifting Federation

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Hasan Akkus of Turkey has been elected as the new president of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF).

The new president was chosen during the organization’s election meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow on Thursday. Other candidates running for the post were Antonio Conflitti of Moldova and Russia’s Maxim Agapitov.

Due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the elections procedure was held in a mixed regime, namely with international delegates present at the meeting in Moscow on Thursday casting their votes on paper ballots, while those, who were unable to come to Russia, voted online.