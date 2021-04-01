Seoul notifies IOC of plans to co-host 2032 Summer Olympics with North Korea

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Authorities of the South Korean capital of Seoul sent a proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stating an intention to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games with North Korea, Yonhap news agency announced on Thursday.

"Seoul's metropolitan government said Thursday it has notified the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea," the news agency reported.

Seoul and Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, earlier reached a formal agreement to officially notify the IOC of their intention to co-host the Summer Olympics in 2032.