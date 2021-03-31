UEFA scraps 30-percent limit of audience attendance for 2020 Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has recalled its previous ruling on the 30-percent volume of spectators’ attendance from the overall capacity of hosting stadiums, the organization’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

In November 2020, the UEFA issued a ruling on the 30-percent audience attendance based on the total capacity of stadiums, which were set to host European football matches. UEFA’s decision at that time was conditioned by safety measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this month, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin was quoted by Daily Record web portal as saying that the European governing football body would make a decision on April 20 regarding the allowed attendance at matches of the UEFA Euro Cup this summer. The organization stated earlier its plans to have the attendance at matches at 50% from each stadium’s total capacity.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).