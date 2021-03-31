UEFA to rely on PCR-test results in regard to permitted attendance at Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Results of PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests will serve as the ground for admittance volume of spectators for matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches this summer, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, said on Wednesday.

Sorokin announced earlier that the Local Organizing Committee and the municipal authorities of Saint Petersburg agreed to allow a 50-percent audience turnout from the total capacity of the stadium during the games of the European football championship in Russia’s second-largest city.

"We have a governmental decree, which regulates the process of foreign visitors’ arrival, and changes are currently under consideration in regard to this decree," Sorokin said. "As soon as this process is over, we will be able to announce all details of foreign visitors’ arrival."

The Russian football official said that the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA) "is relying more on results of PCR tests if compared to the vaccination [statistics]."

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).