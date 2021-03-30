Russia loses to Slovakia in World Cup qualifier

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team lost 1:2 to Slovakia in a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

The match was held in the Slovakian town of Trnava without spectators.

The goals for Slovakia were scored by Milan Skriniar (38’) and Robert Mak (74’). Mario Fernandes netted the ball for Russia (71’).

The teams of Russia and Slovakia have met on the football field seven times, with each team having two victories on the record. The remaining three games ended in a draw. Their last encounter took place in June 2016, and was won 2:1 by Slovakia.

It was Russia’s first defeat in the tournament, following two consecutive victories. Currently, the Russian team is ranked second in Group H, having garnered six points in three games. Slovakia is third with five points. Croatia is in the top spot with six points.

Russia will play the next game on September 1, playing at home against Croatia.