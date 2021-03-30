Russian Paralympic Committee approves Tchaikovsky’s music in place of national anthem

CAS turns down Russia’s inquiry to use Katyusha as anthem during Olympics

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has approved the use of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical composition at awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes instead of the national anthem, RPC acting President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Due to current sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

The RPC is now set to forward its decision on the use of Tchaikovsky’s music for the approval with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).